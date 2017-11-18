Rebecca Smith

With two Cabinet ministers gone within a week of one another, bookies are weighing up who could be next in line to leave.

And according to Ladbrokes, odds have shifted on the Brexit secretary's likelihood to depart, though two other Cabinet ministers are still considered more likely to head for the door ahead of him.

David Davis has been in the headlines this week after urging Germany not to put “politics above prosperity”, while also putting the spotlight on financial services, committing to protecting talent within the industry after Brexit.

While Theresa May's deputy, first secretary of state Damian Green remains most likely to go, followed by foreign secretary Boris Johnson, odds on Davis being the next Cabinet minister to leave have been slashed in half.

The bookies had rated his chances of being the next to depart at 12/1 "until reports suggested he was considering quitting his role as lead Brexit negotiator".

Next Cabinet minister expected to leave: 1. Damian Green - 3/1 2. Boris Johnson - 5/1 3. David Davis - 6/1 4. Patrick McLoughlin - 6/1 5. Philip Hammond - 7/1 6. Theresa May - 10/1

Johnson had faced growing pressure over comments he made about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman being held in an Iranian prison after being accused of spying, which she denies.

He suggested that she was teaching journalism, which could result in the extension of her existing five-year sentence.

The foreign secretary has since apologised and retracted "any suggestion she was there in a professional capacity".

Meanwhile, international development secretary Priti Patel resigned last week after a row over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials, while defence secretary Michael Fallon stepped down amid allegations against a number of MPs over sexually inappropriate behaviour, saying his previous conduct may have "fallen short" of that expected by the UK military.

