Saturday 18 November 2017 10:19am

King's Cross fire 30 years on: Memorial service held in London to honour victims

 
Rebecca Smith
A service will be held at the north London station
A service will be held at the north London station (Source: Getty)

A memorial service takes place today to mark the 30th anniversary of the King's Cross fire and pay tribute to the 31 people who lost their lives.

Families of the victim along with emergency services personnel who responded to the fire in 1987 will gather at the Tube station in London at 11am.

Among the victims was a London Fire Brigade station officer, Colin Townsley, who had been part of the rescue efforts. He was posthumously awarded a certificate of commendation for his bravery.

The fire in November 1987 started on a wooden escalator serving the Piccadilly Line, with 31 dying in the disaster, and many more injured.

The London Fire Brigade, British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service and other emergency services were all involved in the rescue efforts, with the Fire Brigades Union saying a total of 30 fire engines from 22 stations had sent crews to help.

Today, British Transport Police said on Twitter that it will also be "sharing memories of the night from those who were there and information about how BTP's response to major incidents changed since the disaster".

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Mick Cash, said the weekend's commemoration event "will reinforce in all of us the need to be ever vigilant in respect of the safest possible staffing, standards and legislation to avoid a repeat of this tragedy".

Read more: TfL says major Tube upgrades cancelled because of dip in passenger numbers

Related articles

Bond Street station's £300m revamp is complete - just in time for Christmas
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

TfL says major Tube upgrades cancelled because of dip in passenger numbers
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

What effect has Google had on house prices in King's Cross?
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff