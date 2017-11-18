Rebecca Smith

A memorial service takes place today to mark the 30th anniversary of the King's Cross fire and pay tribute to the 31 people who lost their lives.

Families of the victim along with emergency services personnel who responded to the fire in 1987 will gather at the Tube station in London at 11am.

Among the victims was a London Fire Brigade station officer, Colin Townsley, who had been part of the rescue efforts. He was posthumously awarded a certificate of commendation for his bravery.

The fire in November 1987 started on a wooden escalator serving the Piccadilly Line, with 31 dying in the disaster, and many more injured.

The London Fire Brigade, British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service and other emergency services were all involved in the rescue efforts, with the Fire Brigades Union saying a total of 30 fire engines from 22 stations had sent crews to help.

Today, British Transport Police said on Twitter that it will also be "sharing memories of the night from those who were there and information about how BTP's response to major incidents changed since the disaster".

As we reflect on the King's Cross fire, which happened 30 years ago today, we will be sharing memories of the night from those who were there and information about how BTP's response to major incidents has changed since the disaster.https://t.co/cQ6GQPZ1Ef pic.twitter.com/odEa89CGiw — BTP (@BTP) November 18, 2017

On this day 30 years ago, 31 people died and 100 were injured in the tragic King's Cross fire. We remember them all, including Station Officer Colin Townsley of Soho fire station, who lost his life attempting to rescue a casualty. pic.twitter.com/pNF2hhDeLV — London FBU (@LondonFBU) November 18, 2017

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Mick Cash, said the weekend's commemoration event "will reinforce in all of us the need to be ever vigilant in respect of the safest possible staffing, standards and legislation to avoid a repeat of this tragedy".

