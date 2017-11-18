Rebecca Smith

The flurry of big figure deals over the Dubai Airshow the past week has given UK aerospace a lot to celebrate, promising a multi-billion pound boost to the industry.

The UK's aerospace sector looks to be one of the biggest beneficiaries from the orders, commitments and agreements for some 746 aircraft announced by international manufacturers, with a global value of £63bn.

The orders announced are worth an estimated £9bn to UK aerospace, according to industry body ADS.

Among the announcements at the Dubai Airshow, which ran from the 12 to the 16 November, included Airbus' largest single commercial announcement ever in the form of a memorandum of understanding for 430 aircraft worth $49.5bn with Indigo Partners across four airlines.

American rival Boeing meanwhile, secured a bumper tie-up with FlyDubai, with the airline signing a commitment for 175 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and purchase rights for an additional 50, worth $27bn at list prices.

Bombardier too, got in on the action, with a letter of intent with EgyptAir for up to 24 CS300 aircraft, worth a potential $2.2bn at list prices.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said: "Aircraft order books have received a welcome boost this week and UK companies will play a major role in delivering these orders in the years ahead.

"We are seeing there is sustained high global demand for new aircraft, as new routes are opened and more passengers take to the skies around the world."

He added:

This week’s announcements at the Dubai Airshow are another vote of confidence in the global aerospace industry and in our world-leading industry here in the UK.

Last month, figures from ADS revealed the global aerospace industry soared to a bumper third quarter for commercial aircraft deliveries

The total value to UK industry from the deliveries was estimated at up to £7bn, taking the total value so far for the year to £20bn.

And the industry looks on track to top 2016's record year for deliveries with a final flourish expected to round off 2017.

