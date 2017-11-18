Joe Hall

The largest prize in ATP World Tour Finals history is up for grabs at the O2 Arena this weekend.

David Goffin, Jack Sock and Grigor Dimitrov are all in contention to win a prize of $1.2m by triumphing in Sunday’s final.

Yet Dimitrov will take home a record prize of $2.5m should he win the ATP Tour’s season-ending event as an undefeated champion.

Players who avoid defeat in the round robin stage of the competition can win a bumper prize on a par with a grand slam.

The runner-up leaves with the $585,000 awarded to players for a semi-final win, plus their $191,000 participation fee and the prize money earned from the round robin stage — $191,00 per win.

Last year’s champion Andy Murray secured a slightly smaller prize of $2.4m for winning the ATP Finals, an achievement which saw the Brit finish the year as the No1 player in the world.

Winning the week-long curtain call tournament without defeat in five games has become as lucrative to players as winning a two-week long grand slam, with only the US Open offering more than $3m to its winner this year.

The Australian Open and Wimbledon paid out the equivalent of $2.8m this year, while French Open winner Rafael Nadal took home around $2.4m for his 10th Roland Garros triumph.

Federer and Novak Djokovic — not present in London this weekend after taking the second-half of the 2017 season off —- have shared six of eight ATP Finals titles since its rebrand from the Tennis Masters Cup.

That helps explain why the pair are the first and second-highest earning tennis players of all time respectively.

Both have earned $110m to date — victory for Federer will see him pull away at the top of the ATP career prize money leaderboard to $112.5m.