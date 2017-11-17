Oliver Gill

The president of the EU Council today warned Theresa May "there is more work to be done" to break the Brexit talks deadlock.

The PM met leaders on the sidelines of an EU summit in Gothenburg, suggesting an increase could be made to a €20bn (£17.9bn) divorce offer previously tabled.

But Donald Tusk said unless further detail on Britain's financial commitment can be clarified, further steps were needed.

A Downing Street spokesman said:

Prime Minister May and President Tusk agreed that there is more work to be done and discussed how to take further steps forward together in advance of the European Council in December.

Speaking as she arrived at the Gothenburg Social Summit, May said she was looking forward to meeting European leaders next month.

"I was clear in my speech in Florence that we will honour our commitments," she said.

"But of course, we want to move forward together, talking about the trade issues and trade partnerships for the future."

May continued:

I have set out a vision for that economic partnership; I look forward to the European Union responding positively to that, so we can move forward together and ensure that we can get the best possible arrangements for the future that will be good for people in the UK and across the remaining EU 27.

