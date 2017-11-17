A Christmas market is coming to the Cheesegrater

Emma Haslett

Who said acres of glass and steel can't be festive? The owners of the Cheesegrater have announced it will host a German-style Christmas market in its atrium throughout December.

According to the Leadenhall Building, the market will run for four weeks from the end of this month until the weekend before Christmas.

The market will feature 17 German-style wooden chalets (aka "sheds"), peddling wares from Punjabi street food to French macaroons, as well as hand-made crafts, Indian shawls and Turkish ceramics. And, naturally, Christmas jumpers.

Punters can even quench their thirst with a pop-up champagne and prosecco bar, while being entertained with guest performances from singer-songwriter Tom Korni and jazz singer Becky Bennett.

The market will run every weekday from 10am until 7pm, from 27 November until 22 December.

