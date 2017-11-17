Friday 17 November 2017 3:35pm

Casualties reported after aircraft and helicopter collide mid-air near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire

 
Rebecca Smith
Policeman Dies After Domestic Call-out
Thames Valley Police are attending the scene (Source: Getty)

There have been a number of casualties, following a mid-air collision involving a helicopter and an aircraft near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, according to South Central Ambulance Service.

At this stage, the service said that was all it could confirm.

Emergency services said they were called just after midday to the site after a collision in Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch had said it was "sending a team to investigate a mid-air collision involving an aircraft and a helicopter near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire".

Waddesdon Manor said on Twitter that the incident "did not happen at the manor, nor have there been any casualties at Waddesdon Manor", after initial reports said the collision had happened near the country house.

Both aircraft came from Wycombe Air Park, which is also known as Booker Airfield, near High Wycombe.

Thames Valley Police said there had been a number of road closures following the accident, which have now been lifted.