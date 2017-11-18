Joe Hall

As the European Tour's curtain call event, this weekend's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will also settle the outcome of the season-long Race to Dubai and the lucrative bonus pot that comes with it.

Once proceedings are wrapped up in Dubai, the top-10 ranked players of the season will be eligible for a slice of a $5m Race to Dubai bonus pool with the man in the pinnacle position taking home a hefty paycheque of $1.25m (£946,712).

Two Englishmen — Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood — are effectively in a straight shoot-out for the top prize.

Read more: Refreshed Justin Rose ready to pip Tommy Fleetwood at European Tour season finale

World No11 Sergio Garcia is also in distant contention.

End-of-year rankings Race to Dubai bonus 1. $1,250,000 2. $750,000 3. $600,000 4. $500,000 5. $400,000 6. $350,000 7. $325,000 8. $300,000 9. $275,000 10. $250,000

Fleetwood sat at the top of the standings before this week's tournament got underway, but Olympic Champion will pip him to the $1.25m prize by winning the DP World Tour Championship.

That achievement in itself would be worth a sizable sum. Worth $8m, the DP World Tour Championship's prize fund is one the European Tour's richest events.

Read more: Sam Torrance - Faltering Fleetwood must forget what's at stake and play like it's the first week of the season

The winner's prize, denoted in euros rather than greenback, is €1.75m (£1.3m).

If Rose were to win the tournament on Sunday and clinch the Race to Dubai title in the process, that would make him the equivalent of £2.3m/€2.5m richer in a single weekend — a bounty that would propel him from being the European Tour's 10th highest-ever earner to its sixth.

Position DP World Tour Championship prize money 1. €1,175,051 2. €783,361 3. €441,350 4. €352,516 5. €298,934 6. €253,635 7. €218,296 8. €183,132 9. €163,479 10. €146,647

World No6 Rose has earned €23.7m from European Tour events while Fleetwood, the 50th highest-earner has earned €9.2m to date.

Whoever does win the Race to Dubai prize, both have already enjoyed the most lucrative of their careers so far.

Rose has earned €4m already in 2017, beating his previous best €3.8m pocketed in 2011. Fleetwood, meanwhile, has already secured €4.2m — triple his previous season best €1.4m in 2014.