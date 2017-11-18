As the European Tour's curtain call event, this weekend's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will also settle the outcome of the season-long Race to Dubai and the lucrative bonus pot that comes with it.
Once proceedings are wrapped up in Dubai, the top-10 ranked players of the season will be eligible for a slice of a $5m Race to Dubai bonus pool with the man in the pinnacle position taking home a hefty paycheque of $1.25m (£946,712).
Two Englishmen — Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood — are effectively in a straight shoot-out for the top prize.
Read more: Refreshed Justin Rose ready to pip Tommy Fleetwood at European Tour season finale
World No11 Sergio Garcia is also in distant contention.
|End-of-year rankings
|Race to Dubai bonus
|1.
|$1,250,000
|2.
|$750,000
|3.
|$600,000
|4.
|$500,000
|5.
|$400,000
|6.
|$350,000
|7.
|$325,000
|8.
|$300,000
|9.
|$275,000
|10.
|$250,000
Fleetwood sat at the top of the standings before this week's tournament got underway, but Olympic Champion will pip him to the $1.25m prize by winning the DP World Tour Championship.
That achievement in itself would be worth a sizable sum. Worth $8m, the DP World Tour Championship's prize fund is one the European Tour's richest events.
Read more: Sam Torrance - Faltering Fleetwood must forget what's at stake and play like it's the first week of the season
The winner's prize, denoted in euros rather than greenback, is €1.75m (£1.3m).
If Rose were to win the tournament on Sunday and clinch the Race to Dubai title in the process, that would make him the equivalent of £2.3m/€2.5m richer in a single weekend — a bounty that would propel him from being the European Tour's 10th highest-ever earner to its sixth.
|Position
|DP World Tour Championship prize money
|1.
|€1,175,051
|2.
|€783,361
|3.
|€441,350
|4.
|€352,516
|5.
|€298,934
|6.
|€253,635
|7.
|€218,296
|8.
|€183,132
|9.
|€163,479
|10.
|€146,647
World No6 Rose has earned €23.7m from European Tour events while Fleetwood, the 50th highest-earner has earned €9.2m to date.
Whoever does win the Race to Dubai prize, both have already enjoyed the most lucrative of their careers so far.
Rose has earned €4m already in 2017, beating his previous best €3.8m pocketed in 2011. Fleetwood, meanwhile, has already secured €4.2m — triple his previous season best €1.4m in 2014.