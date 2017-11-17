Joe Hall

If you're one of the Manchester City fans who pays £920 for your season ticket, you might be forgiven the odd grumble about the price of attending the modern Premier League game.

Yet when Pep Guardiola's side are turning every game into a festival of goals — the league leaders have already scored 38 goals this season, 15 more than anyone else — even £920 can be good value for money.

Certainly when compared to Southampton, who have failed to score in four of their seven home games at St. Mary's so far this season.

Research from Statista found that when you consider the price of each Premier League club's cheapest season ticket last season compared the amount of goals scored, Saints fans were paying more than anyone else per goal scored.

Each of Southampton's 17 goals scored at home last season would have cost £31.82 even for those on the cheapest season ticket of £541.

In contrast, City fans on the cheapest season ticket of £299 would have only paid £8.08 per goal.

Arsenal, whose cheapest season ticket is the most expensive in England, were unsurprisingly close behind Southampton at £26 per goal.

