Rebecca Smith

Jaguar Land Rover's first British in-city road trials for driverless cars are getting underway, and they're taking place in JLR's home of Coventry.

It means Coventry joins 12 other cities across the globe that are carrying out tests on public roads, which are also being used by other members of the public.

As part of the £20m UK Autodrive project, which it is working on with the likes of Ford and Tata Motors European Technical Centre, JLR is testing a range of technology that will enable cars to "talk" to each other, as well as other roadside infrastructure, like traffic lights.

The tests are aiming to enable driverless cars to replicate human behaviour and reactions when driving.

JLR is in the midst of developing fully and semi-autonomous vehicle technologies to give people the choice, with some feeling hesitant about giving up full control to a driverless car.

The car giant said it plans to make its driverless vehicles viable in the widest range of environments possible.

Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at JLR, said:

Testing this self-driving project on public roads is so exciting, as the complexity of the environment allows us to find robust ways to increase road safety in the future. By using inputs from multiple sensors, and finding intelligent ways to process this data, we are gaining accurate technical insight to pioneer the automotive application of these technologies.

Rogers added that JLR is supporting research that will be "integral to the infrastructure, technology and legal landscape needed to make intelligent, self-driving vehicles a reality within the next decade".

Auto and tech giants are all striving to lead the way on driverless cars, plugging investment into new technologies to help the development of a worldwide market expected to be worth around £900bn by 2025.

