Rebecca Smith

Among all the excitement about Tesla's - admittedly pretty snazzy - new electric truck, Elon Musk also managed to surprise with another announcement.

That's right: Tesla has unveiled a new version of its original sports car, the Roadster. Musk said it's the fastest production car ever made, with the ability to do 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds.

Tesla said that as an all-electric supercar, Roadster "maximises the potential of aerodynamic engineering - with record-setting performance and efficiency".

Read more: Red lorry, Tesla lorry: Here's everything we know about Elon Musk's truck

0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec pic.twitter.com/xTOTDGuwQj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2017

Here's what Tesla says makes it so special:

1. It's the first supercar to "set every performance record" and still manage seating for four

2. It has a removable glass roof (which stores in the trunk) so you can also opt for an open-air, convertible ride, should the mood strike you

3. It has a base price of $200,000 (£151,091) with a base reservation of $50,000

4. The new Roadster has a top speed surpassing 250mph and can do a quarter of a mile in 8.8 seconds. Phew

5. It does 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds and 0-100mph in 4.2 seconds, and will be able to drive 620 miles on a single charge

The Roadster will be available in 2020, with the first 1,000 sold being Founders Series models that will retail for $250,000 each.

Close up video of Tesla Roadster launching from zero pic.twitter.com/6FziM9M755 — David Hodge (@DavidHodge) November 17, 2017

The flurry of reveals does though, come at a time when concerns have been expressed over the firm's capability of delivering on its production goals for its Model 3 sedan

Earlier this month, Tesla said it had pushed back its target for the new vehicle by around three months, saying it would produce 5,000 of the cars each week by early 2018, rather than by December.

Read more: Tesla delays production of its mass-market Model 3 car