Thursday 16 November 2017 11:01pm

Noel Edmonds to sue Lloyds for possible £300m

 
Helen Cahill
Deal or no deal? It was no deal. (Source: Getty)

TV presenter Noel Edmonds is planning to take legal action against Lloyds Banking Group, aiming to secure a possible £300m in connection to a fraud carried out by HBOS staff.

The former Deal or No Deal host and his lawyer attended mediation with Lloyds last Friday, but they walked out, citing worries that the bank would not fulfil its promise that victims would be compensated “swiftly, fairly and appropriately”.

Edmonds suffered losses when his former business, Unique Group, was allegedly destroyed by the £245m loans scam carried out by HBOS Reading staff between 2003 and 2007.

His lawyer, Jonathan Coad, said he was confident because the bank’s primary witness had been jailed.

