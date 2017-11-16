Ross McLean

Ex-Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman doubts whether the Gunners or north London rivals Tottenham have the necessary capabilities to win the Premier League title this season.

Despite claiming victory in seven of their opening 11 league matches, third-placed Tottenham enter Saturday’s derby at Emirates Stadium eight points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal are a further four adrift in sixth.

“The two Manchester clubs and Chelsea are better equipped than either Tottenham or Arsenal to win the Premier League,” Seaman told City A.M.

“I think if Arsenal were to get close they would have to play brilliantly all the time. Tottenham will go close if they do the same but, for me, it is going to be between the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

“I wouldn’t say that Arsenal or Tottenham cannot win the league but If I was going to bet with money, it would be on Manchester City.”

Seaman begrudgingly admits that there has been a power shift in north London towards Tottenham but is of the view that Spurs require a trophy to cement their status.

“Arsenal won a lot of trophies while they were in form and above Tottenham,” added Seaman. “Tottenham are now there, regretfully I have to admit that, but I still feel they have got to win things to prove it’s not just a one-off.”

David Seaman was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer to promote the TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test (http://tagheuerpressuretest.com/). TAG Heuer is the Official Timekeeping Partner of the Premier League