Ross McLean

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood believes Spurs have wrestled the balance of power from rivals Arsenal but need a trophy to be crowned the undisputed kings of north London.

The derby foes draw Premier League swords at Emirates Stadium on Saturday with Tottenham enjoying a four-point cushion over Arsenal, having finished above the Gunners for the first time in 22 years last term.

While Tottenham’s rise in recent years has been marked, it is yet to bear fruit in terms of silverware – their last trophy was the 2008 League Cup – whereas Arsenal, despite their travails, have still managed a constant stream of FA Cup victories.

“There is a major shift in power in north London and that’s towards Tottenham. They are in the ascendency at the moment but they need a trophy,” Sherwood told City A.M.

“It is alright getting patted on the back and they are moving in the right direction with a fantastic manager, a new stadium on the horizon and world-class players, but they need to win a trophy.

“Arsenal have won three FA Cups in the last four years. You’re talking of a team in decline but they are still putting trophies in the cabinet so Tottenham need to do that. They are on the verge of doing it but they just need to get over the line.

“You don’t have to be a football expert to realise that if anyone is going to push Manchester City this year out of Arsenal and Tottenham, it will be Tottenham.”

Although centre-half Toby Alderweireld is set to be sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring injury, Sherwood is adamant that Tottenham’s resources are so deep that only one Arsenal player would get into their starting team.

“If you were to say to me how many Arsenal players were good enough to play for Tottenham, I would probably edge towards [Alexis] Sanchez and after that I wouldn’t be able to find one,” added Sherwood.

Spurs have not won at Emirates Stadium since overturning a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 under the stewardship of Harry Redknapp in November 2010, which itself was Tottenham’s first triumph at Arsenal in 17 years. Sherwood insists a similar result on Saturday would have severe repercussions for the Gunners.

He said: “It’s a massive game for Tottenham but I would suggest it is a bigger game for Arsenal because if Arsenal lose this game I think they can kiss goodbye to any outside title chance and even the top four.”

Tim Sherwood was speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer to promote the TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test (http://tagheuerpressuretest.com/). TAG Heuer is the Official Timekeeping Partner of the Premier League