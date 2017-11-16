Wally Pyrah

NEW TRAINING sensation Frankie Lor has taken the HK racing world by storm.

The former assistant to champion trainer John Size, with a stable full of other trainer cast-offs, and mainly bottom-grade horses, is leading the trainer’s title race with 21 winners, and an impressive 23 per cent strike-rate.

There is an intriguing puzzle over 10f at 6.30am, when former mentor Size and Lor square up against one another with Sergeant Titanium and ENSURING.

Top-weight Sergeant Titanium has been steadily reaching peak form, and posted his best run to date when a close-up third to the progressive Rattan over 1m at Sha Tin last week.

The step up to 10f is a major plus – has already won over the distance – and he is guaranteed to be near the forefront of the betting.

Size had earlier transferred Ensuring to Lor in July, and the first season trainer has saddled him a couple of times, with an encouraging placed effort over 11f at Happy Valley at the end of last month.

The plot thickens, with jockey Joao Moreira who has ridden Sergeant Titanium in his last three races, suddenly jumping ship and climbing aboard Ensuring.

‘Magic Man’ Moreira has only ridden sparingly for Lor this season, resulting in five wins from seven rides.

Surely that is a tip in itself? This could be a case of the ‘Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ getting one over his old master!

Elsewhere, Ryan Moore and Silvestre de Sousa are set to represent Great Britain in the International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on Wednesday 6th December.

Moore was crowned the Longines World’s Best Jockey last year, and having already won the IJC twice, will be looking to get back on the podium once again.

The action from Sha Tin will be shown live on both Racing UK and At the Races and bets can be placed into the Hong Kong pools at Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and William Hill shops.

POINTERS - SUNDAY

Ensuring 6.30am Sha Tin