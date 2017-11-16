Melissa York

Kent Wharf, Deptford

From £544,995

Young artists could buy a home near exhibition space and studios in south east London. Bellway Homes, the developer, is also offering to pay stamp duty on selected homes and Help to Buy London is available on all those on sale below the £600,000 price cap. Two and three bedroom duplexes and apartments are on offer, close to Deptford Rail, running services into London Bridge and Cannon Street, and two DLR stations for Canary Wharf commuters.

Call 0845 548 8034 or visit bellway.co.uk

Buxmead, Hampstead

From £6.9m to £15m

Snap up a penthouse on one of the most exclusive streets in London, The Bishops Avenue. Known colloquially as Billionaire’s Row, you can get one of these 20 apartments, duplexes and three penthouses for a relative bargain in 2.5 acres of private, gated land. The 3,000sqft to 10,000sqft homes also come with access to a gym with a 25m pool, spa and games room, a private dining space seating 18 guests and an events space with capacity for 100 people. Smart tech and a basement car park are also perks.

Call 0208 8883 6600 or visit buxmead.co.uk

The View at Messenger Court, Putney

From £600,000

The air rights above an existing residential building have been converted into new homes. Developer Fruition Properties is selling one and two bedroom apartments built on top of a block on the Upper Richmond Road. Oak-engineered flooring and bespoke walnut cabinetry feature in the homes, some of which are available through London Help to Buy. Located in between East Putney and Putney Rail stations, they’re also close to Putney Village and Richmond Park.

Call Fruition Properties on 020 3828 0128

Cornelia Apartments, Colindale

From £399,950

Be part of the huge regeneration of a former RAF aeridrome site in north London. The latest homes have gone on sale at Beaufort Park, a St George development, part of the Berkeley Group. The one to three bedroom apartments are a five minute walk from Colindale tube station with journey times into central London in half an hour. In total, there will be 3,231 new homes – 687 earmarked as ‘affordable’, 85,000sqft of commercial space and eight acres of open space.

Call 020 8511 8600 or visit beaufortpark.co.uk

33 Greycoat Street, Westminster

From £765,000, penthouses from £3.16m

Live in the heart of Westminster in a traditional low-rise, red brick building. Close to Buckingham Palace and St James Park, developer RER London has built 23 apartments, duplexes and penthouses in this central location. One, two and three bedroom apartments are on sale over five floors, with the largest penthouses comprising 3,000sqft including a 1,000sqft private roof terrace. The upper floor properties have Juliet balconies, and residents will have a 20-year transferable car club membership thrown in.

Call Savills on 0203 430 6860 or visit 33greycoat.com