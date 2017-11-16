Bill Esdaile

IT IS a very rare sight to see a horse rated as high as 163 in a handicap hurdle in Britain, but that’s exactly what we are faced with in Sunday’s Greatwood Hurdle (3.00pm).

The New One has been an absolute credit to connections over the years and there won’t be a dry eye in the house if he wins this.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson, who is one from one on him, gets the leg up, but the nine-year-old has to give away a huge amount of weight to some very promising young horses.

Jenkins is the one punters have sided with and he’s now down to 4/1 with 188BET.

Although he could be thrown in off his mark, he was very disappointing last term and still has plenty to prove, especially at such a skinny price.

The one to be on is MOHAAYED for the in-form Dan Skelton yard, who landed this prize 12 months ago with North Hill Harvey.

This son of Intikhab ran a cracker to be seventh in the County Hurdle in March on just his fourth start over hurdles.

He was then an excellent third in the Scottish Champion Hurdle before winning a two-horse race as he was entitled to at Market Rasen in May.

Skelton is a brilliant target trainer and he will have Mohaayed primed to run the race of his life in this.

Take the 7/1 with 188BET.

Over in Ireland, the highlight is the Morgiana Hurdle (2.15pm) and I simply have to take on Faugheen following such a long break.

CAMPEADOR was impressive on his reappearance and he’s always travelled like a top class horse.

He should be backed at around 4/1 to cause an upset.

POINTERS - SUNDAY

Campeador 2.15pm Punchestown

Mohaayed e/w 3.00pm Cheltenham