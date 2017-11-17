Today's City Moves cover real estate, agribusiness and media. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket has appointed Ian Francis to its board of directors as non-executive director with immediate effect as the company prepares for its proposed placing and initial public offering on the Alternative Investment Market. Ian has extensive listed board experience both from his executive career as a senior audit partner with Ernst & Young and from his subsequent roles at Umeme Limited and at Paysafe Group. He was appointed to the board of Paysafe Group (previously Optimal Payments) in 2010 as a non-executive director and has served since then as chairman of the audit committee. He also served as a non-executive director of Umeme Limited, the privatised national power distribution company of Uganda, from 2009 to 2014. Prior to this, he was a senior audit partner with Ernst & Young London until 2009, specialising in FTSE-listed and multinational companies. Ian is also an active mentor at Board Mentoring, supporting executive and non-executive directors stepping into new situations and roles.

Insight Investment

Insight Investment, a leading global investment manager, has appointed Detlef Schoen as head of real assets. In this role, Detlef will lead the development of Insight’s global farmland proposition, with responsibility for Insight’s team of farmland investment specialists. Detlef has more than 30 years’ experience as an agricultural and agribusiness investment practitioner acting on behalf of multi-billion-dollar global commodities and agribusiness companies. He has combined this with hands-on farming experience having worked on dairy farms before studying agriculture and then running his own beef cattle farm since 1991. Most recently, he was an agricultural and agribusiness investment manager, looking after institutional investors through his own advisory business. Before this he was managing director of a global agribusiness.

Trinity Mirror

Nick Prettejohn will join the board of directors of Trinity Mirror as non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from 2 February 2018. Nick will also serve on the remuneration and nomination committees with effect from his appointment as a non-executive director. It is anticipated that Nick will become chairman on 3 May 2018, at the end of the company’s next annual general meeting. Nick is currently chairman of Scottish Widows, and has been a non-executive director on the Lloyds Banking Group board since June 2014. Nick is also chairman of the Royal Northern College of Music, and a member of the Board of Opera Ventures. Until recently, Nick was a member of the BBC Trust.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.