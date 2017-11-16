Spotify's the latest tech giant to invest in London

Lynsey Barber

Spotify is the latest tech company to commit to London after Brexit with fresh expansion plans.

The streaming giant which is expected to soon go public, will double its current 200 staff in the UK over the next two years with a major focus on research and development.

The capital will become a “major hub” for R&D and other parts of the business, in particular growing its revenue generating subscriptions.

“London has made the decision of where to grow our next R&D hub an extremely easy one. It has a vibrant start-up community, and a wealth of great tech talent, making it the perfect location in which to build out our talented R&D team,” Jason Richman, Spotify’s vice president of product said.

Engineering, machine learning and data will be initial areas for hiring, along with product, design and insights to follow.

It’s a much needed seal of approval for the capital as a leading tech hub and its ability to attract talent after Brexit.

Google, Apple, Snap and Facebook are among the Silicon Valley tech giants which said they would continuing investing in their business in he UK.

“Spotify is the latest in a long line of companies who realise that London simply cannot be beaten for innovation, with a deep pool of tech talent and a complex business ecosystem that can’t be replicated anywhere else,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan.