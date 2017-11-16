Oliver Gill

Disruptive law firm Keystone today announced plans for a £50m float to boost its brand and enhance growth prospects.

Founded in 2002, Keystone was one of the first so-called "platform" firms. The company sits as an umbrella, allowing smaller firms to operate out of their own offices but under Keystone's brand.

Lawyers do not receive a fixed fee from Keystone, instead, the firm passes down between 60 and 75 per cent of fees charged to individual lawyers.

Keystone will be admitted to the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) on 27 November, with the IPO raising £15m. The Chancery Lane-headquartered firm had previously eyed £10m of funds but upped its target after original plans were oversubscribed.

The majority of the funds will be used to pay down £9m of debt, with existing shareholders in line for a £5m payout.

Chief executive James Knight said the float would "provide us with the most resilient and stable platform to support our ambitious growth plans long into the future".

He added:

The UK legal services market is the second largest in the world and I believe the Keystone model is well placed to take advantage of this significant opportunity. I look forward to continuing with our strategy of quality-centric growth, providing a superb standard of legal service to our many clients and delivering value for our shareholders.

Read more: City Moves - who's switching jobs?

"Ripe for disruption"

Keystone said the £8.8bn mid-market law sector was "is ripe for disruption" with dissatisfied lawyers keen to shun ongoing fee pressure. The firm works across 23 service areas and over 50 industry sectors.

Over the last three financial years, the firm has generated revenue growth of over 20 per cent per annum. Most recently revenues totalled £25.6m generating earnings of £2.1m. The board said it intends to adopt a "progressive dividend policy" that reflects the expectation of future cash flow generation.

Keystone umbrella covers 250 lawyers, with 40 support staff. It converted to an alternative business structure four years ago, supported by a £3.2m cash injection for private equity firm Root Capital.

The 2007 Legal Services Act allows external investment in law firms. Scottish lawyer Gateley was the first to break ranks and float on the stock exchange in 2015. London-based Gordon Dadds listed in August.

Read more: Gateley gets blue chip backing for first UK law firm IPO