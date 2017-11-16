Frank Dalleres

England coach Eddie Jones is relishing the prospect of unleashing what he believes is the fastest back three in world rugby – Anthony Watson, Jonny May and Elliot Daly – against Australia on Saturday.

Watson has been moved to full-back due to Mike Brown’s head injury, while fit-again May returns on the right wing, with Daly on the opposite flank for the visit of the Wallabies to Twickenham.

“If we can release those guys in space they are probably quicker than any back three in the world,” Jones told Sky Sports.

“Anthony’s a Maserati at full-back, Jonny’s got jet shoes and Elliot Daly’s certainly no slouch. So we’re looking forward to those three getting some opportunities.”

Jones has recalled Owen Farrell at inside centre after giving him extra time to recover from British and Irish Lions duty in the summer but has left fellow Lion Maro Itoje on the bench.

“If I look at the Lions players at the moment [who are] injured, the list just continues to grow. It’s as a result of players playing continuous rugby, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

“We have tried to manage Owen and Maro with their club Saracens, who have been fantastic about it, to give them a bit of a reconditioning period. We both think they’re ready to come back into the game.”

Jones, who has replaced George Kruis with Joe Launchbury at lock, said Itoje would also have an important role.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “You saw in Australia last year we made changes in the first 20 minutes and there’s a tactical advantage to that, so we’ll wait and see how it goes. There might be a tactical advantage him coming off the bench.”

