The production company behind hit drama The Night Manager has raised $180m (£136m).

The Ink Factory announced today that it has closed a second round of equity financing alongside an equity co-investment partnership and a senior debt facility.

First round investors returned for the financing, and 127 Wall Productions joined the process to invest in all the company's film and television productions.

New projects which will be financed by the deal include the film Hotel Artemis starring Jodie Foster and another John Le Carré adaptation, this time of The Little Drummer Girl.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs of The Ink Factory said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with 127 Wall to build on the fabulous platform provided by John le Carré’s extraordinary body of work.

"On top of this, we are already in development on projects with other exciting authors and storytellers. Across the board, we are looking forward to producing, financing and delivering creative, distinctive work across established and emerging mediums. We are also delighted that Coficiné, good partners on The Night Manager, have chosen to extend and broaden our partnership as well.”

