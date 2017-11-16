Thursday 16 November 2017 3:13pm

The Night Manager makers The Ink Factory plan another John Le Carré adaptation after raising $180m

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
The Night Manager was a hit for the company (Source: The Ink Factory)

The production company behind hit drama The Night Manager has raised $180m (£136m).

The Ink Factory announced today that it has closed a second round of equity financing alongside an equity co-investment partnership and a senior debt facility.

First round investors returned for the financing, and 127 Wall Productions joined the process to invest in all the company's film and television productions.

New projects which will be financed by the deal include the film Hotel Artemis starring Jodie Foster and another John Le Carré adaptation, this time of The Little Drummer Girl.

Read more: This Aim-listed TV company's shares just dropped over 17 per cent

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs of The Ink Factory said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with 127 Wall to build on the fabulous platform provided by John le Carré’s extraordinary body of work.

"On top of this, we are already in development on projects with other exciting authors and storytellers. Across the board, we are looking forward to producing, financing and delivering creative, distinctive work across established and emerging mediums. We are also delighted that Coficiné, good partners on The Night Manager, have chosen to extend and broaden our partnership as well.”

Read more: Here's why shares in ITV are down this morning

Related articles

Former England cricketer buys majority stake in Bollywood TV network B4U
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Iconic film watches
Nish Tej
Nish Tej | Bucherer

TV ads are still alive and kicking despite rise of subscription services
Stephan Shakespeare
Stephan Shakespeare | Contributor