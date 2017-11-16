Caitlin Morrison

Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein has once again trolled the UK over Brexit.

In a tweet this afternoon, the Goldman chief executive called for another vote on the UK's departure from the EU, saying: "So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?"

He said there was "lots of hand-wringing from CEOs" in the UK over Brexit, and added that there was a "better sense of the tough and risky road ahead".

And although he tweeted that he was "reluctant" to say it, Blankfein said many people wanted a "confirming vote confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible".

Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit. Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead. Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there? — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) November 16, 2017

It's not the first time the banking boss has made his stance on Brexit clear on social media. Last month, Blankfein said in a tweet about a trip to Frankfurt: "Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there."

Goldman Sachs has selected Frankfurt as the location for its new EU headquarters.