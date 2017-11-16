Thursday 16 November 2017 2:26pm

Pret a Manger private equity owner Bridgepoint confirms Burger King UK franchise buyout

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
NZX 50 Index Constituent Companies
Burger King is set to be invigorated in the UK under new ownership (Source: Getty)

Pret a Manger owner Bridgepoint has confirmed that it will become the master franchisee of the Burger King brand in the UK.

Reaching an agreement for an undisclosed amount with Burger King Europe, Bridgepoint will also acquire Caspian UK Group, one of the UK’s largest Burger King franchisees with 74 restaurants across the country.

The company has already lined up Martin Robinson, chairman of Casual Dining Group, to head up the project. He has been tasked with reinvigorating the brand in the UK and growing the portfolio of restaurants.

The move adds to Bridgepoint's consumer portfolio, of which the jewel is Pret a Manger, which had been expected to float in the US this year. It also has investments in ASK Italian parent Azzurri and tastecard maker Dining Club Group.

Read more: Overseas offer for Pret a Manger turns out to be underbaked

Tags

Related articles

Pret A Manger owner Bridgepoint to gulp down UK housebuilder in £655m deal
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Pret a Manger signs US campus franchise deal ahead of possible IPO
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

GBK is losing its CEO and COO
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff