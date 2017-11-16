Alys Key

Pret a Manger owner Bridgepoint has confirmed that it will become the master franchisee of the Burger King brand in the UK.

Reaching an agreement for an undisclosed amount with Burger King Europe, Bridgepoint will also acquire Caspian UK Group, one of the UK’s largest Burger King franchisees with 74 restaurants across the country.

The company has already lined up Martin Robinson, chairman of Casual Dining Group, to head up the project. He has been tasked with reinvigorating the brand in the UK and growing the portfolio of restaurants.

The move adds to Bridgepoint's consumer portfolio, of which the jewel is Pret a Manger, which had been expected to float in the US this year. It also has investments in ASK Italian parent Azzurri and tastecard maker Dining Club Group.

