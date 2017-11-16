Frank Dalleres

Manchester United have revealed a 17 per cent increase in revenue for the first quarter of their financial year.

The club recorded income of £141m for the three months ending 30 September, in which they enjoyed a pre-season tour to the United States and made a strong start to the new Premier League season.

United – ranked the world’s richest club by Deloitte earlier this year – said it continued to expect year-end revenues to be between £575m and £585m. Last year annual earnings £581m.

Operating profit for Q1 was £15.1m, up on £6.2m for the same period in 2016.

“We are just over a quarter of the way through what promises to be another exciting season,” said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“In the Champions League we have won all four games played to-date; we are through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup; and are looking forward to the next few months as the number of matches ramps up.”

United played five matches on their latest American tour, against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It followed a summer in which they signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton, midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for combined fees of around £145m.

After losing the European Super Cup final against Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho’s team won nine of their next 10 matches up to the end of September.

