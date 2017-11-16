Joe Hall

With New Zealand succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Peru in the early hours of Thursday morning, the identity of all 32 teams at this year's World Cup have been now confirmed.

The draw for next summer's tournament in Russia is set to go ahead on Friday December 1 at Moscow's Kremlin Palace, where England manager Gareth Southgate will discover who his young side will have to overcome if the Three Lions are to improve upon their group stage exit in 2014.

Unfortunately for England, teams have been seeded based on Fifa's world rankings and England are currently just outside the world's top 10.

That means they'll be in Pot 2 and could be drawn against heavyweights like Argentina, Brazil, France or Germany in the opening fixtures.

Spain are at least out of the question for England at this stage. Despite the 2010 world champions being the No8 ranked side in the world, hosts Russia are amongst the eight top seeds meaning Spain are with Southgate's men in Pot 2, along with Croatia and Uruguay.

No teams from the same confederation can be drawn in the same group, with the exception of Europe's Uefa from which up to two teams could be drawn against each other.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Russia Spain Denmark Serbia Germany Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal South Korea France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia

Nightmare draw?

Brazil, England, Denmark, Nigeria.

Pot 1 is full of fearsome looking opponents, including world champions Germany. Yet drawing Jogi Low's side would at least reduce England's chances of meeting tough-looking European opponents Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Serbia from the other pots as a maximum of two sides from Uefa can feature in the same group.

Drawing a rejuvenated Brazil also leaves open the possibility of facing a Christian Eriksen-led Denmark, while in Pot 4 Nigeria's attacking talents of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses pose a threat.

Dream draw?

Poland, England, Iran, Panama.

Russia are the worst-ranked side at the entire tournament at No65, but facing the fired-up hosts is never straight forward. England would fancy their chances against Poland or Portugal, who are still largely reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iran are the worst-ranked side in Pot 3 while World Cup newcomers Panama would be a welcome draw from Pot 4.