Uber licence appeal could take years, says London mayor Sadiq Khan

 
Lynsey Barber
A legal battle between Uber and TfL will be lengthy (Source: Getty)

Uber's appeal against a decision not to renew its licence in the capital is likely to go on for years, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said.

"My understanding is that it could go on for a number of years," said Khan, speaking at Mayor's Question Time on Thursday morning.

The comments would suggest that attempts by the tech company and Transport for London to resolve its row are unlikely to steer towards a conclusion outside of the legal process

Khan said the case could potentially head to the Supreme Court in the last instance, but that the first court hearing at the magistrates court is expected to take place early next year.

