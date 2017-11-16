There are severe delays on the Victoria line due to a person on the track earlier today.
Police officers and paramedics attended the scene, British Transport Police said.
The line was part suspended earlier.
⚠️King's Cross Station: Victoria line trains are now stopping as normal. Still severe delays due to an earlier customer incident.— Victoria line (@victorialine) November 16, 2017
The Piccadilly line is also subject to severe delays, due to a signal failure at Hyde Park Corner. TfL has warned people to avoid the line where possible.