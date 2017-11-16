Thursday 16 November 2017 11:21am

Severe delays on the Victoria line due to a person on the track

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are severe delays on the Victoria line (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the Victoria line due to a person on the track earlier today.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene, British Transport Police said.

The line was part suspended earlier.

The Piccadilly line is also subject to severe delays, due to a signal failure at Hyde Park Corner. TfL has warned people to avoid the line where possible.

