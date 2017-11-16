TfL warns Londoners to avoid Piccadilly line due to severe delays

Caitlin Morrison

Transport for London (TfL) has warned Londoners to avoid the Piccadilly line due to severe delays following an earlier signal failure.

The line was part suspended this morning due to signal problems.

⚠️Service Alert - Due to the disruption please avoid the line and use an alternative route where possible. Tickets are being accepted on local buses. https://t.co/i9kQ5HFNuo — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 16, 2017

TfL said tickets will be accepted on London buses on any reasonable route.

❗️No service between Hammersmith and King's Cross only, while we fix a signal failure at Hyde Park Corner. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.



🚌 https://t.co/0Mmvao2JsO — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 16, 2017

Meanwhile, the Victoria line is also subject to severe delays. The line is part suspended due to a person on the track.