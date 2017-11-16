Thursday 16 November 2017 10:24am

TfL warns Londoners to avoid Piccadilly line due to severe delays

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Commuter Chaos As RMT Workers Bring London Underground To A Standstill
Piccadilly line services are disrupted today (Source: Getty)

Transport for London (TfL) has warned Londoners to avoid the Piccadilly line due to severe delays following an earlier signal failure.

The line was part suspended this morning due to signal problems.

TfL said tickets will be accepted on London buses on any reasonable route.

Meanwhile, the Victoria line is also subject to severe delays. The line is part suspended due to a person on the track.

Tags

Related articles

Piccadilly Line Night Tube troubles to continue until end of the year
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Leaves on the line no more: TfL sprays glue on tracks in war on vegetation
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

There's a new London Tube map showing your steps between stations
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff