Alys Key

The chief executive of Johnston Press has today left his position as a non-executive director of William Hill after serving a nine-year term.

Ashley Highfield's departure was first announced last month, when the board said he would be replaced by former Betfair COO Mark Brooker in his role as chair of the corporate responsibility committee.

Following nine years on the board, Highfield took the customary step of retiring, as directors are no longer deemed independent after this period of time.

Meanwhile Johnston Press has recently been hit by drama after an activist investor tried to force a boardroom shakeup at Johnston Press.

The company has said it will put shareholder Christen Ager-Hanssen's proposal to replace the company's chair with former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond to a vote, if it receives a valid request.

Ager-Hanssen, the owner of the Swedish Metro newspaper, is the second biggest shareholder in the group that owns the i newspaper and The Scotsman among other titles.

The Norwegian businessman's first attempt to remove current chair Camilla Rhodes was thwarted by a "poison pill" debt agreement which could have pushed the business into the hands of its creditors.

