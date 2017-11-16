The price of Bitcoin has inched over $7,400 early on Thursday morning, soaring back over the $7,000 mark.
The cryptocurrency surged past that value back in early November for the very first time, hitting an all-time high of $7,882. But over the past weekend it had plunged below $6,000.
The decision last week to shelve a split of bitcoin to increase capacity had made the already volatile cryptocurrency jumpy.
The price of bitcoin may be up and down, but the conversation around it just keeps rising - Twitter today published a blog post about the discussion with a chart noting the the volume of tweets about bitcoin and its price rise.
