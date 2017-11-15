Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been released from hospital and cleared of any serious illness after a health scare which forced him to miss training.

Klopp had complained of feeling unwell following a charity trip to South Africa and on the advice of club doctors took himself to a city centre hospital for tests.

The club were quick to confirm the visit was a precautionary measure and Klopp is believed to have left hospital with no serious implications to the problem, although he is set to require follow-up appointments.

“Jurgen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure after feeling ill,” read a statement. “He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result.

“There are currently no plans for Jurgen to remain in hospital beyond this appointment and he will therefore return home this evening; however he may require further check-ups in the coming days.”

Liverpool’s full squad reconvened at their Melwood base yesterday after international duty as they prepare for their Premier League showdown against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are currently fifth in the table, 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City, although have enjoyed an upturn in form having thrashed Huddersfield and West Ham in their previous two matches.