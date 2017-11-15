Goldman banker: UK will be like "Cuba without the sunshine" under Corbyn

Helen Cahill

A Goldman Sachs banker has said the UK would be like "Cuba without the sunshine" if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister.

Speaking at a private equity conference in Amsterdam, investment banker Bobby Vedral said that Theresa May's government was so chaotic it could collapse, leading to a Corbyn-led administration.

Read more: Sadiq Khan and Jeremy Corbyn call for Boris Johnson to resign

He described such a scenario as a "disaster", and said talks with the EU were less of a concern than the prospect of the Conservatives losing power.

"There is a clear risk in my opinion in the next six months of Corbyn," Vedral said. "Now that is a problem."