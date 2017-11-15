Wednesday 15 November 2017 8:39pm

Cerberus takes 3 per cent stake in Deutsche Bank fuelling rumours of tie-up with Commerzbank

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
GERMANY-EARNINGS-FINANCE-DEUTSCHE-BANK
Source: Getty

US investor Cerberus has become one of the largest shareholders in Deutsche Bank, taking a three per cent stake in the lender, Deutsche Bank said today.

It comes after the private equity investor bought up a stake in Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank, in the summer.

Read more: Reports: Deutsche Bank picks senior bookrunners for asset management IPO

In a statement, Cerberus said there were long-term opportunities in the German retail banking sector because of the country's "robust economy, high savings rate, and a number of other factors".

The move by Cerberus is fuelling speculation that Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank could merge. The two lenders talked about a merger briefly last year, but did not go forward with the deal.

The merged firms would hold a 10 per cent share of the German retail banking sector, and the overlaps between the two leaves potential to close branches and cut costs.

Tags

Related articles

Deutsche Bank's CEO has hinted at thousands of job losses
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Deutsche Boerse prepares shortlist for next chief executive by end of year
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Brexit does not mean lower interest rates says Bank of England deputy
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff