Alys Key

Tetley has invested £3m in the UK rollout of a new product in the squash category, taking advantage of a trend for healthy soft drinks.

Tetley Super Squash hits the shelves in Tesco and Waitrose this week. It has been approved by the European Food Safety Authority for its claims to enhance health through the addition of vitamins to fruit juice.

Read more: Sugar-free Coke is now as popular as regular Coke

Graeme Karavis, the UK managing director of Tetley’s parent Tata Global Beverages, told City A.M. that the new product targets a growing consumer taste for soft drinks with lower sugar content or other health benefits.

“We’re targeting a slightly older audience,” he explained. “People in that age group are low users in the category but are extremely big in terms of influence and we believe it’s a big opportunity to add excitement to the category.”

The family-sized 850ml bottle has an RRP of £2.29.

Earlier this year it was revealed that sales of regular Coca-Cola had been outstripped by low sugar alternatives, as more consumers become health conscious in their drinks-buying choices.

The squash follows the launch in 2015 of Tetley’s vitamin-infused Super Teas brand. Sales of the line exceeded £7.9m since the launch with 2.2m buyers, of whom 20 per cent are new to the tea category.

Read more: No sugar Irn Bru helps A.G. Barr revenues to bubble up