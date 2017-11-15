Alys Key

Sales of vintage champagne have bubbled up as fine wine connoisseurs turn their attention to top-shelf bubbly.

Justerini & Brooks, a fine wine merchant which is over 250 years old and holds a royal warrant, said it has seen fast growth in the vintage category. Sales are up 24 per cent since 2015 for vintage champagne, which are made with the grapes from just one year's harvest.

Meanwhile there has been a corresponding decline in non-vintage champagnes, which are made with a blend from different years. These are down 16 per cent.

“Many of our customers are high net worth individuals with discerning palates and a personal commitment to buying and enjoying champagne of the finest quality” explained Justerini & Brooks MD Chadwick Delaney.

Figures from the wine seller appear to show an acceleration in the trend, with 100 per cent growth in the category during the first four months of the current financial year compared to 2017.

Delaney added: "Our champagne business is an important growth area for us – we recently added champagne house Ulysse Collin to our portfolio, bringing their distinctive wines to the UK private client market for the first time, and have more plans to increase our influence in this market”.

