Today's City Moves cover real estate, energy and private equity investment. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Montagu Evans

Montagu Evans has appointed Tracy Collins as a partner in its agency team. Tracy specialises in the central London commercial market, with more than 30 years’ experience working with investors, developers and tenants, including Schroders, Argent, Columbia Threadneedle and Standard Life Investments. His work covers a full range of services and he has worked on some of central London’s most significant development projects, including the highly successful regeneration of Kings Cross. Tracy joins Montagu Evans from Savills where he was a director in charge of its West End agency and development team. With longstanding experience in this area and a successful track record on high-profile projects, Tracy will be an important addition to the team and a great asset to Montagu Evans’ practice as a whole.

Drax Group

Drax Group has appointed Nicola Hodson as a non-executive director, with effect from 12 January 2018. Nicola served as a non-executive director at Ofgem from January 2015 to July 2017. She will also be a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees. Nicola is currently vice president, global sales and marketing, field transformation at Microsoft, having worked with the company in various roles since 2008, including chief operating officer of its UK business and leading its UK public sector business. Prior to Microsoft she held senior roles at Siemens, CSC, Ernst & Young and British Nuclear Fuels. She has also been a member of TechUK’s board since 2012 and was previously a board member of the UK Council for Child Internet Safety and the Child Exploitation and Online Protection group.

LDC

LDC, the leading mid-market private equity investor, has strengthened its London team with the appointment of private equity specialist, Philip Weston, as an investment director. The hire creates a 10-strong investment team in London, part of LDC’s 50-strong national team. Philip joins from Kelso Place Asset Management, where he was a partner with more than 15 years’ experience executing private equity transactions and driving revenue growth of an investment portfolio. This includes M86 Security, Anya Hindmarch, i2S Group, MDNX, Smythson, RED Driving School. Prior to this, Philip ran M&A projects for Kvaerner and British Gas. At LDC, Philip will be responsible for identifying investment opportunities, leading transactions and supporting LDC’s portfolio of companies, which includes recent additions BlueBay Travel, Lucid Group and IP Solutions.

