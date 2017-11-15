Insults, six-figure salaries and an office punch-up in City tribunal case

Alys Key

A City worker whose boss was “rude and abusive” towards him has won a claim of unfair dismissal, entitling him to a payout.

Sebastian France, a former oil broker at Marex Spectron who earned almost half a million a year, was subject to “aggressive” behaviour from his manager Danny Fenn, an employment tribunal heard.

But three other claims put forward by France, including one of disability discrimination, were found not to be successful.

Fenn had been known to call France a “posh twat” and a “cunt”, according to the ruling. The two men rowed over France’s £50,000 bonus, leading him to quit and claim unfair dismissal.

Prior to France’s departure, the brokers came to blows after an office argument erupted into a physical fight, which led Fenn to slash France’s discretionary bonus. It was the second occasion on which a scuffle between the parties had occurred in the office.

The ruling stated: “There was a physical altercation between them, in the course of which the claimant's shirt got ripped near the collar. They were separated by two of their colleagues on the desk.”

A five-figure payout is expected.

