Ranked: UK universities with the most employable graduates

Emma Haslett

Graduates from the University of Cambridge are the most employable in the UK, a new ranking has suggested - but as a whole, UK grads are sliding down the rankings.

Times Higher Education's Annual Global University Employability list ranked 10 UK institutions among the global list of universities with the most employable graduates, but it said all 10 had fallen.

At the top of the UK list was Cambridge University, which was ranked fifth globally, down from fourth place last year.

That was followed by Oxford, in 15th place, down from seventh last year, and Imperial College, at 17, down from 16 last year.

“UK universities have taken a severe knock in the ranking and questions will be raised about whether the Brexit process is tarnishing the image of its universities in the eyes of global recruiters," said Simon Baker, data editor at Times Higher Education.

“However, the UK’s general decline in the ranking has been happening for some time - a product of the rise of Asian universities, a traditional weakness in UK institutions’ industry links and the use of English becoming more widespread – therefore removing the UK’s natural competitive advantage.

The California Institute of Technology took the top spot, followed by Harvard and Columbia. Of the top 10 universities, seven were based in the US, with one in Germany, one in Japan and one in the UK.

“The odds on the UK turning this situation around in the short-term appear slim and it underscores the need to avoid Brexit leaving the country isolated on the world stage," added Baker.

Read more: Three of the world's top five unis for business and economics are in the UK

The UK's most employable graduates

2017 rank 2016 rank Institution 5 4 University of Cambridge 15 7 University of Oxford 17 16 Imperial College London 25 23 King’s College London 34 24 University of Manchester 46 45 London School of Economics and Political Science 49 48 University College London 78 32 University of Edinburgh 85 84 University of Bristol 142 90 University of Birmingham

Read more: For the first time ever the world's two top universities are in the UK