This estate agent is giving free sandwiches to millennials

Millennials facing the heart-breaking reality that if they want to buy a home, they'll never eat a sandwich again, were in for some relief today, after one kind-hearted estate agent promised to give free sarnies to first-time buyers.

Online estate agent Emoov said for the rest of the week, it will give a gift card for a free Starbucks sandwich to all first-time buyers who complete on a property.

The generous gesture follows the uproar created by a report from rival estate agent Strutt & Parker, in which it suggested millennials should give up buying sandwiches in order to save faster for a home.

The report, published yesterday, suggested young people could save £2,576 a year by foregoing a lunchtime sarnie and making their lunches at home, while giving up their weekly night out could save another £6,000 a year.

"Our research has shown that if a couple sacrifices six luxuries for at least five years, they can put away significant savings to help stretch up to that all-important first rung," said Stephanie McMahon, Strutt & Parker's head of research.

Reactions to the report were less than enthusiastic.

Now, I'm not a millennial, but I just bought a sandwich, crisps and a drink for £3.99, while in this area a three bedroom house costs £250,000...or 62,656 meal deals. So if I don't eat lunch for 171 years I'll be able to buy a house. https://t.co/eWl6ExDgAu — Ian D. Sharman (@idsharman) November 14, 2017

I'm so hungry. I want a sandwich, but also as a Millennial, I'm now conscious that eating a sandwich might mean I'll never afford a house. — B (@TweetsByBilal) November 15, 2017

'Does the prospect of a peanut butter sandwich for lunch for 1,300 consecutive working days of your life with no fucking holiday in between fill you with dread, does it? Suck it up, millennial. Life isn’t all takeaways and enjoying being alive, you know.' — Jessica Myers (@mini_myers) November 14, 2017

