Wednesday 15 November 2017 2:54pm

This estate agent is giving free sandwiches to millennials

 
Emma Haslett
GBP85 Gourmet Sandwich Goes On Sale
Tuck in, kids: you're worth it. (Source: Getty)

Millennials facing the heart-breaking reality that if they want to buy a home, they'll never eat a sandwich again, were in for some relief today, after one kind-hearted estate agent promised to give free sarnies to first-time buyers.

Online estate agent Emoov said for the rest of the week, it will give a gift card for a free Starbucks sandwich to all first-time buyers who complete on a property.

The generous gesture follows the uproar created by a report from rival estate agent Strutt & Parker, in which it suggested millennials should give up buying sandwiches in order to save faster for a home.

The report, published yesterday, suggested young people could save £2,576 a year by foregoing a lunchtime sarnie and making their lunches at home, while giving up their weekly night out could save another £6,000 a year.

"Our research has shown that if a couple sacrifices six luxuries for at least five years, they can put away significant savings to help stretch up to that all-important first rung," said Stephanie McMahon, Strutt & Parker's head of research.

Reactions to the report were less than enthusiastic.

