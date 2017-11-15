Ajay Teli

Bricks and mortar, despite the current dip in the market, still appear to be one of the safest investment choices out there. You just have to find out where to actually invest without having to dig too deep into your pockets to do it.

Savvy buyers want to get a decent return, so they look at places where they can invest cheaply with big potential. That’s where the All-Suite Resort Fieberbrunn in Tirol, Austria, comes in. It’s only a 30 minute drive from the upmarket ski resort of Kitzbühel, but the price per square metre is on average 70 per cent lower compared to surrounding areas.

The 36 modern freehold apartments, where the starting price is €4,400 per square metre, offer buyers an appealing alternative, giving them the lifestyle retreat they want with the chance of steady growth and a guaranteed rental income. Buyers can expect up to 8 per cent return on their capital invested when taking out a 55 per cent mortgage, and there is an offer of a guaranteed 4 per cent return on the net purchase price for the first five years.

The All-Suite Resort development, where construction hasn’t begun yet, is located in the heart of the Kitzbüheler Alps and connected to Austria’s second biggest ski areas, the Saalbach and Hinterglemm in the Salzburg province, offering 270km of skiing.

Fieberbrunn, where this fully inclusive apartment block will be built, is also known as a ‘Schneeloch’ (snowhole) as it captures 50 per cent more snow than Kitzbühel – that’s the highest snowfall in all of Tirol. This has made the Tyrolean town a mecca for serious skiers and snow-boarders in search of powder snow and is one of the key reasons why it is hosting the annual Freeride World Tour alongside the likes of Chamonix and Verbier.

The ski season starts on 1 December 2017 and to sustain its popularity Fieberbrunn’s authorities are making heavy infrastructural investments, including a €7m cash boost to add 35 new snow machines and enhance the meltwater capture system used to make snow more sustainably. Not only will this help to boost local tourism, it will have a positive impact on the demand for holiday lets and rental yields, both in the winter and in the summer with 47 per cent of families visiting in the warmer months.

Read more: We scout out holiday homes in Porto, Portugal

“Thanks to Fieberbrunn’s strong dual-season business, the apartments offer higher rental income opportunities. For British buyers, owning a property in Austria is not going to be impacted much by Brexit. We already have many buyers from countries outside the EU, e.g. Switzerland, Australia, Norway, South Africa and the US, so we will be able help future UK buyers in any instance,” explains Branson Atterbury, marketing director at its sales agent Kristall Spaces.

With high snowfall, a location equidistant from Innsbruck and Salzburg airports, the heavy investments coming from local authorities and the increasing demand for beds during the ski season alone, it could be a savvy investment.

The selection of one, two and three-double bedroom residences are due for completion in winter 2018 and prices start from €225,000 (£200,500). All the apartments are fully equipped and furnished and even come with a fully stocked Miele kitchen and smart TVs. But we doubt you’d be using them with those views.

Visit propertysaleaustria.co.uk or call 020 3735 8790.