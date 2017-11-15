Oliver Gill

The owner of Leicester City Football Club has hit back at reports it is facing a £322m Thai legal battle.

On Monday it was reported a case against the founder of duty free giant King Power had been accepted by the Thai Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.

But King Power chief executive and Leicester City vice-chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha “categorically denied” the reports.

He told the BBC that the charges "have yet to be accepted by the court".

"We are proud of our company's good name and honest reputation and will fight rigorously any attempts to discredit them,” he said.

It is understood the acceptance of claims – that King Power failed to pay the Thai government 14bn baht (£322m) for airport franchises dating back to 2006 – remains a matter for the Thai court to determine.

