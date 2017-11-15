Wednesday 15 November 2017 10:08am

Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley steps aside amid claims of misconduct

 
Caitlin Morrison
Roley with his predecessor, Kezia Dugdale (Source: Getty)

The interim leader of Scottish Labour has stepped aside, amid claims of misconduct.

Alex Rowley left the role after allegations about his behaviour towards an ex-partner were published in the Sun today.

Rowley, who took on the leadership post on an interim basis after the resignation of Kezia Dugdale in August, said the claims were baseless.

"I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name," he said.

"These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party's procedures - and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place.

"While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as deputy leader, as well as interim leader, of the Scottish Labour party."

