Boeing has announced today a $27bn (£20.5bn) deal with low-cost carrier FlyDubai for up to 225 airplanes, which it says marks the biggest single-aisle jet purchase by an airline in the Middle East.

The deal, which was inked at the Dubai Airshow, is for 225 737 Max planes with a list price value of $27bn.

It includes a commitment for 175 Max airplanes and purchase rights for 50 more, and surpasses FlyDubai's previous record order signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow.

"We welcome the continuation of our long partnership with Boeing. Their airplanes have provided a foundation for the success of our business model, providing us with the operational flexibility and range to build a network of 95 destinations in 44 countries," said FlyDubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"We are extremely honoured that FlyDubai has selected to be an all-Boeing operator for many years to come. This record-breaking agreement builds on our strong partnership with FlyDubai and the other leading carriers of this region," said Boeing commercial airplanes president and chief executive Kevin McAllister.

The announcement comes as rival Airbus announced today it had secured a bumper $50bn deal as it looks to close the gap on the American company in orders for the year.

The deal for 430 aircraft spans four airlines, including Wizz Air and US-based Frontier.

Over the weekend, Boeing unveiled an order for 40 planes from Emirates.

