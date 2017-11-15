Alys Key

Boots has said it will slash the price of a controversial £50 advent calendar after it received a barrage of criticism online.

The offending product bears the name of popular makeup and lifestyle Youtuber Zoe "Zoella" Sugg. The vlogger has a large fanbase, predominantly made up of children and teenagers, and she has previously found commercial success with her own makeup range.

But the Zoella 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar has caused a storm on social media and been branded "not worth it" and "tat" by reviewers.

The calendar costs £50 and contains: two cookie cutters, a bag of glitter, a tree ornament, two candles, a notebook, a pen, a pom-pom key ring, stickers and room spray.

Last night Boots released a statement saying it would be selling the calendar for £25 rather than £50 from tomorrow as part of its Christmas promotions.

But the damage was already done for many reviewers on the Boots website. A total of 142 reviews has so far given the calendar a rating of under 1.5 stars. Commenters have called it "overpriced".

One customer said: "I bought this for a friend and we wanted to see what’s inside so opened all the doors to find some glitter and some candles. Behind one of the days is literally some glitter and another some stickers. Worth £10 at best."

