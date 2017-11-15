Alys Key

The boss of nightclub operator Deltic has called for more UK cities to have a strategy for their nighttime economies and appoint night tsars like London.

"Traditional retail spaces are becoming empty as shopping moves online, " chief executive Peter Marks told City A.M., "which means that the leisure economy is a good fix for these buildings and often councils have retail plans but they don't have nighttime economy plans."

"London is such a different business as well," he added "We are actually hoping that there will be more nighttime tsars in other cities."

Deltic operates 57 clubs in different towns and cities including Aberdeen, Plymouth and Oxford, as well as London. Earlier this year it became embroiled in a feud with pub operator Stonegate after it launched a rival bid for bar chain Revolution.

Read more: Revolution Bars shareholders eye a merger with Deltic

He was speaking on the release of Deltic's Night Index, which tracks the habits of consumers going out after dark. The study, released today, shows that the average spend on a night out increased 14.8 per cent in the last 12 months, up almost £10 to an average of £61.58.

More people also chose to go out, with 6 in 10 saying they went to clubs or bars at least once a week. This goes up to 82 per cent among 18-21 year olds.

Read more: Murder of the dancefloor? Nightclub income fell again this year