Jasper Jolly, Lynsey Barber

Boris Johnson became embroiled in a massive spat tonight with Britain’s top statistician, after the latter strongly criticised the foreign secretary for repeating the debunked claim that the UK will get back £350m each week from the EU after Brexit.

Sir David Norgrove, head of the UK Statistics Authority, said Johnson was guilty of a “clear misuse” of government figures, in a letter published today, after an article written by Johnson prominently referenced the infamous number.

Norgrove added he was “surprised and disappointed” that Johnson had repeated the £350m claim. The Statistics Authority described the number as “potentially misleading” in April 2016, as it refers to a gross figure which does not take into account rebates received.

Read more: Read: That letter in full telling Boris off over his £350m NHS Brexit claim

However, Johnson last night hit back at the criticism, writing a letter today in response saying he was also “surprised and disappointed”. The letter also accused Norgrove of a “wilful distortion” of his article.

The spat erupted after the Daily Telegraph published a 4,000-word article by Johnson on Saturday setting out his “vision” for Brexit. The article sparked talk of a leadership challenge from Johnson.

It came ahead of the Conservative party conference, starting on 1 October, as well as Prime Minister Theresa May’s own set-piece speech on Brexit, due to be delivered on Friday in Florence, Italy.

Home secretary Amber Rudd today said she "did not have time" to read the piece because of the bomb on the London Underground at Parsons Green, but dismissed it as “back-seat driving” by Johnson.

Read more: Boris Johnson sticks by £350m NHS claim and sets out vision for Brexit

"I don’t want him managing the Brexit process," said Rudd, referring to previous comments before the EU referendum in June last year, that he is the life of the party but not "the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening".

Cabinet office minister Damian Green echoed that support, saying it was "very clear the driver of the car is the Prime Minister" and that it was the cabinet's jib to "get behind the proposals and the Prime Minister".

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable branded the Conservative party as "in a state of complete civil war" after the infighting within May's cabinet resurfaced and said there was "a complete breakdown of discipline".

Read more: Boris accused of "back-seat driving" Brexit by top minister