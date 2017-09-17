Central bankers warn of $13 trillion hole in global debt calculations

Jasper Jolly

Trillions of dollars of foreign exchange derivatives may be “missing” from calculations of the amount of debt in the global economy, according to an influential group of central bankers.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned today that as much as $13 trillion (£9.6 trillion) may not be accounted for on balance sheets globally, because international standards do not require them to be included.

“The debt remains obscured from view,” said Claudio Borio, Robert Neil McCauley and Patrick McGuire, BIS economists and the authors of the report.

“Accounting conventions leave it mostly off-balance sheet, as a derivative, even though it is in effect a secured loan with principal to be repaid in full at maturity. Only footnotes to the accounts report it.”

While many of the derivatives will likely be used for hedging currency exposures – benefiting financial stability – the size of the market could leave it vulnerable to a squeeze on liquidity if markets freeze up, as firms scramble to keep up their short-term currency hedges on assets held for the long term. That could potentially contribute to a freeze such as that suffered by European banks in 2008, during the global financial crisis, the BIS said.

“The short maturity of most FX swaps and forwards can create big maturity mismatches and hence generate large liquidity demands, especially during times of stress,” said the report’s authors.

Meanwhile, the head of the Basel-based BIS, often described as the central bank for central banks, warned there are signs of “credit market exuberance” in international capital markets.

Pointing to the high levels of US corporate debt, the BIS’s head of the monetary and economic department, Claudio Borio, said: “Corporate leverage indicators have reached levels reminiscent of those that prevailed during previous corporate credit booms.”

Loose monetary policy from central banks, prompted by "missing inflation" in major economies, contributed to the exuberance, he added.

