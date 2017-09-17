Ross McLean

Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp admits that his managerial career is probably at an end after his axing as Birmingham City manager on Saturday evening.

The 70-year-old, who has also taken charge of Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, Queens Park Rangers and Jordan was relieved of his duties after just 13 matches in total and eight games of the new campaign.

After guiding Birmingham to safety on the final day of last season, Redknapp oversaw just one league victory since August and left the Midlands outfit one place off bottom of the Championship following six successive defeats across all competitions.

“I doubt very much whether it will happen again now,” said Redknapp. “I’m a realist. If I could help someone somewhere, help a young manager, I’d love that. I did it at Derby with Darren Wassall and had a great time.”

Despite Birmingham’s abject start and precarious position at the foot of the second tier, Redknapp remains adamant that the situation was retrievable and a promotion challenge was still viable.

“They’ve got a squad that is probably as good as they have had for a long time,” he added. “I still feel they are capable of challenging for the play-offs.

“I genuinely believe they have seven forward players who are as good as any in the Championship, who unfortunately haven’t been playing because of injury.

“They are going to be fantastic players, Premier League players for sure, hopefully with Birmingham one day.”