Wasps boss Dai Young hit out at England prop Joe Marler for his part in the sin-binning of British and Irish Lions team-mate James Haskell after his side’s 24-21 Premiership defeat to Harlequins.

In a spiky clash, teenage fly-half Marcus Smith kept his composure to kick the winning penalty – the last of his 14 points – nine minutes from time as Quins won on the road for the first time since March.

Haskell, making his first appearance since finger surgery, had only been on the pitch nine minutes when he became embroiled in spat with Marler and was shown a yellow card.

“What you want from referees is consistency and I’ve got to be honest I thought he [Andrew Jackson] was consistent – he gave us nothing all game and that’s all you can ask really,” said Young.

“You don’t see Hask react to much. He has had his hat [headguard] ripped off and water squirted in his face. He’s going to react isn’t he? I just thought it was very harsh on James Haskell.

“There comes a time when you’ve got to look at the guys that spark these things up, not somebody that’s going to take exception to someone ripping their hat off and squirting water in their face.”

Fellow England international Danny Cipriani became the second Wasps played to be yellow-carded as he was penalised for a deliberate knock-down late on, while Quins prop Kyle Sinckler missed the final 10 minutes for illegally bringing down a Wasps maul.

Quins director of rugby John Kingston heaped praise on his side after victory moved them fifth in the Premiership table, while a losing bonus point lifted Wasps above Saracens, who beat Newcastle in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

“We can reference the fact that we have taken the castle at the Ricoh and that is most gratifying,” said Kingston. “It was about us making a statement and we have done that. We refused to take a backward step.”

Despite wing Marland Yarde crossing the line for Quins, Wasps led 13-11 at the break after Christian Wade had touched down for the hosts only for Smith to win it after Charlie Walker and Tom Cruse had exchanged tries. It is the first time since December 2015 that Wasps have failed to win a Premiership match at the Ricoh Arena.

